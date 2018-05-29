2 litters of kittens stuffed in garbage bags, dumped in Mt. Healthy park

Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.Full Story >
Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.Full Story >
The mother told deputies she was walking to her mailbox carrying her 1-year-old daughter when a man in a gold and tan SUV pulled up and jumped out of the vehicle. The woman said the man then hit her twice, took her baby and drove away.Full Story >
The mother told deputies she was walking to her mailbox carrying her 1-year-old daughter when a man in a gold and tan SUV pulled up and jumped out of the vehicle. The woman said the man then hit her twice, took her baby and drove away.Full Story >
A Wisconsin woman said her emphasis on diet helped her in her battle against cancer. Now her approach will be studied by researchers at Harvard University to see if it can help others.Full Story >
A Wisconsin woman said her emphasis on diet helped her in her battle against cancer. Now her approach will be studied by researchers at Harvard University to see if it can help others.Full Story >
The manager is now reportedly on leave, and IHOP says it will re-train its employees.Full Story >
The manager is now reportedly on leave, and IHOP says it will re-train its employees.Full Story >
In two days time, a statue depicting Jesus Christ and accompanying artwork will be removed from a well-known church in the Midlands. But the artist who created the work over a decade ago is not pleased.Full Story >
In two days time, a statue depicting Jesus Christ and accompanying artwork will be removed from a well-known church in the Midlands. But the artist who created the work over a decade ago is not pleased.Full Story >