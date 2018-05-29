Soggy Alberto churns inland, spreading rain widely

By JAY REEVES

Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - The soggy remnants of Alberto are spreading rain deeper into the nation's midsection after downing trees, causing power outages and leaving scattered flooding around the South.

Forecasters say what's left of the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season is still capable of causing flash flooding.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Tuesday that as Alberto's weakening system moves inland Wednesday, it still remains a potential menace.

Flash flood watches were in effort for parts of several states from Alabama through Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, the Carolinas and Virginia and West Virginia.

