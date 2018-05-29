Soggy Alberto churns inland, spreading rain widely

By JAY REEVES
Associated Press
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - The soggy remnants of Alberto are spreading rain deeper into the nation's midsection after downing trees, causing power outages and leaving scattered flooding around the South.
Forecasters say what's left of the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season is still capable of causing flash flooding.
The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Tuesday that as Alberto's weakening system moves inland Wednesday, it still remains a potential menace.
Flash flood watches were in effort for parts of several states from Alabama through Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, the Carolinas and Virginia and West Virginia.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A local rescue group wants to know why someone stuffed two litters of kittens into garbage bags and dumped them at a park, leaving them to die.Full Story >
A local rescue group wants to know why someone stuffed two litters of kittens into garbage bags and dumped them at a park, leaving them to die.Full Story >
A patient says she was groped at the Atrium Medical Center in Middletown during her stay last week.Full Story >
A patient says she was groped at the Atrium Medical Center in Middletown during her stay last week.Full Story >
A Facebook post made up of powerful pictures taken by a local photographer is going viral on social media.Full Story >
A Facebook post made up of powerful pictures taken by a local photographer is going viral on social media.Full Story >
Police are investigating the death of an infant in Warren County.Full Story >
Police are investigating the death of an infant in Warren County.Full Story >
Allergan has issued a voluntary recall in the U.S. of one lot of Taytulla, a drug indicated for use by women to prevent pregnancy.Full Story >
Allergan has issued a voluntary recall in the U.S. of one lot of Taytulla, a drug indicated for use by women to prevent pregnancy.Full Story >