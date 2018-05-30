Hundreds of roosters raised for cockfighting seized in MA

Hundreds of roosters raised for cockfighting were seized from a Massachusetts property last week. (Source: WBZ/CNN)

METHUANE, MA (WBZ/CNN) – Hundreds of roosters raised for cockfighting are now in a safe place after being seized from a Massachusetts property last week.

But sadly, that doesn't mean they'll all have a second chance at life.

Rows of bird cages filled with roosters now line the barn at the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) at Nevins Farm.

"I've been here for 24 years and we've seen several cases of cockfighting, but never to this size – 400 birds is just astronomical," said Mike Keiley of MSPCA at Nevins Farm.

Northampton Animal Control discovered over 400 birds and signs of cockfighting during a barn inspection on a Northampton property last week. It's the largest cockfighting bust in MSPCA history.

"I had no idea that cockfighting was still a thing. Especially not in Massachusetts," said Katie Jones, an MSPCA volunteer.

Now many of the birds will face a sad reality: euthanasia.

"Unfortunately, these animals have been selectively bred for aggression," Keiley said. "So, these animals are not able to be placed safely with other birds."

The staff is hopeful, though, that they can save some of the roosters, hens and chicks.

"We were able to euthanize 129 birds that were roosters and were used for fighting," Keiley said. "The remaining ones we're hopeful might have the possibility of placement in a sanctuary. There's 302 existing birds in our care, so those ones will have to stay with us throughout the process of the legal proceedings."

Police have not made any arrests, but they are actively looking for the person responsible.

Copyright 2018 WBZ via CNN. All rights reserved.