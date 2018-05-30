Cincinnati looking at ways to fix struggling streetcar line

CINCINNATI (AP) - A Cincinnati official tasked with fixing the city's troubled streetcar system wants to bring on an executive director to manage the project.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that the agenda for the streetcars also includes creating a marketing campaign and fixing the problems that stop the line from running sometimes.
The streetcar line that opened less than two years ago has struggled with lower-than-projected ridership, slower service than expected and some problems with ticket machines.
The city built the streetcar for $148 million and contracts with Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority to oversee it.
The streetcar runs on a 3.6-mile loop between downtown Cincinnati and the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood.
