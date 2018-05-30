Cleveland police plan to recruit more women, minorities

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland Police Department plans to hire more women and people of color to better reflect the city's demographics.
Cleveland.com reports the recruitment plan draft released Tuesday calls for the department to hire 75 women and 75 minorities by the end of next year.
Women make up 15 percent of the department while African Americans account for 22 percent of the ranks.
Just over half of Cleveland's overall population is black and women account for half of all residents.
Cleveland has to make a recruitment plan under an agreement it reached with the U.S. Justice Department.
The police department's recruitment team is using radio ads and community newspapers. New hiring strategies include ads featuring female Cleveland police officers and partnerships with organizations like the NAACP and Urban League.
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A local rescue group wants to know why someone stuffed two litters of kittens into garbage bags and dumped them at a park, leaving them to die.Full Story >
A local rescue group wants to know why someone stuffed two litters of kittens into garbage bags and dumped them at a park, leaving them to die.Full Story >
A patient says she was groped at the Atrium Medical Center in Middletown during her stay last week.Full Story >
A patient says she was groped at the Atrium Medical Center in Middletown during her stay last week.Full Story >
A Facebook post made up of powerful pictures taken by a local photographer is going viral on social media.Full Story >
A Facebook post made up of powerful pictures taken by a local photographer is going viral on social media.Full Story >
Police are investigating the death of an infant in Warren County.Full Story >
Police are investigating the death of an infant in Warren County.Full Story >
Allergan has issued a voluntary recall in the U.S. of one lot of Taytulla, a drug indicated for use by women to prevent pregnancy.Full Story >
Allergan has issued a voluntary recall in the U.S. of one lot of Taytulla, a drug indicated for use by women to prevent pregnancy.Full Story >