Ohio man guilty in stabbing death of mom with Alzheimer's

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man has pleaded guilty in the stabbing death of his 76-year-old mother who was suffering from Alzheimer's disease.
Michael Gleisinger pleaded guilty in an Akron courtroom on Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter and failing to care for someone who's impaired.
Police say the 49-year-old stabbed his mother at their Akron home a year ago.
Prosecutors say Gleisinger was his mother's full-time caregiver and has suffered from mental health issues for much of his life.
Gleisinger had been at a mental health facility since a ruling last year that he was incompetent for trial but that he was "restorable" with treatment.
Doctors said a few weeks ago that he was now competent to stand trial.
His attorney declined to comment after the hearing Tuesday.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
