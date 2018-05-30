Suspected drunken dad leaves kids on side of road after crashing car

The father is facing his third operating while intoxicated charge as well as a child endangerment charge. (Source: WWMT/Branch County Sheriff’s Office/CNN)

GIRARD TOWNSHIP, MI (WWMT/CNN) – After a suspected drunken driver crashed his minivan into a ditch, a driver found his young children sitting beside a busy Michigan road, officials say.

It’s lucky the children, ages 2 and 4, weren’t killed in the Saturday afternoon incident, says Undersheriff Keith Eichler with Michigan’s Branch County Sheriff’s Office.

"Watched the report that there was at least six or seven deaths already this holiday weekend, and we could've added three more onto that very easily," Eichler said.

The children’s father – 32-year-old Chad Hewitt – lost control and went off the road, hitting several small trees and dropping 20 feet into a ditch, according to Eichler.

"It's not a gradual incline down into the ditch, 20 feet deep. It’s off the road and right straight down in," the undersheriff said.

The children were not in car seats nor did they have on seat belts, Eichler says.

After the accident, Hewitt reportedly abandoned his children on the side of the road while he hid from view.

Eichler says preliminary reports show Hewitt was highly intoxicated. His blood alcohol content was at least .17 – more than two times the legal limit.

"I'm not really sure what to think about that part of it – you know being intoxicated to the point that… I just have no words for that," Eichler said.

A driver stopped when they saw the children alone and called police, but soon after, a family member picked up Hewitt and the children then left the scene.

The father was spotted a short time later in Coldwater, MI, where he was arrested.

Eichler says the whole ordeal could have ended much worse.

"It may not have occurred from this incident itself. It could have occurred from another vehicle coming down through here, not seeing them and, you know, taking some more kids out. Thank God, that didn't happen," he said.

The children were not hurt in the crash.

Hewitt is facing his third operating while intoxicated charge as well as a child endangerment charge.

