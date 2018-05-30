Live grenade found inside home under renovation

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (AP) - Police say a man renovating a home in Ohio found a live hand grenade inside one of the walls.
The man was working on the home in Mentor-on-the-Lake Sunday afternoon when he discovered the grenade.
Police say the device was likely from World War II or the Korean War, and it still had the pin in it.
The Lake County Bomb Squad removed the grenade from the scene and safely detonated it. Police say an explosive-detection dog cleared the house for other explosives.
Officer Brian Yenkevich with the bomb squad tells WJW-TV it's become more common for people to find explosives left behind after veterans from World War II or the Korean War have died.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A local rescue group wants to know why someone stuffed two litters of kittens into garbage bags and dumped them at a park, leaving them to die.Full Story >
A local rescue group wants to know why someone stuffed two litters of kittens into garbage bags and dumped them at a park, leaving them to die.Full Story >
A patient says she was groped at the Atrium Medical Center in Middletown during her stay last week.Full Story >
A patient says she was groped at the Atrium Medical Center in Middletown during her stay last week.Full Story >
A Facebook post made up of powerful pictures taken by a local photographer is going viral on social media.Full Story >
A Facebook post made up of powerful pictures taken by a local photographer is going viral on social media.Full Story >
Police are investigating the death of an infant in Warren County.Full Story >
Police are investigating the death of an infant in Warren County.Full Story >
Allergan has issued a voluntary recall in the U.S. of one lot of Taytulla, a drug indicated for use by women to prevent pregnancy.Full Story >
Allergan has issued a voluntary recall in the U.S. of one lot of Taytulla, a drug indicated for use by women to prevent pregnancy.Full Story >