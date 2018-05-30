Court hearing canceled in Kentucky abortion case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A federal court hearing scheduled for next week on Kentucky's newest abortion law has been canceled, and the case will proceed to a trial set for the fall.
A hearing had been planned for Tuesday on a request by the American Civil Liberties Union for a preliminary injunction to block the law.
The case will now move on to a trial set for Nov. 13.
A joint consent order that put the law on hold temporarily remains in place.
The ACLU is challenging the law, which is being defended by Gov. Matt Bevin's legal team.
The law would ban a common second-trimester abortion procedure known as "dilation and evacuation." The law bans those procedures performed 11 weeks after fertilization.
Kentucky's GOP-led legislature passed the measure overwhelmingly earlier this year.
