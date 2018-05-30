Bevin to announce partnership to implement Medicaid changes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky will partner with a nonpartisan health foundation to help implement the state's Medicaid waiver.
Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and other state officials have scheduled a news conference for Wednesday to announce the partnership with the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.
Kentucky is one of 32 states to expand its Medicaid program under former President Barack Obama's health care law. In January, President Donald Trump's administration gave Kentucky permission to make changes to the state's Medicaid program. Those changes include charging monthly premiums and requiring some recipients to get a job or do volunteer work to qualify for coverage.
The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky opened in 2001 and has spent $27 million in health policy research. Its president and CEO is former Democratic U.S. Rep. Ben Chandler.
