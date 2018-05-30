Barr blames Ambien for tweet; drug maker replies

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). In this March 23, 2018, file photo, John Goodman, left, and Roseanne Barr arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" in Burbank, Calif.

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Roseanne Barr is partly blaming Ambien for the tweet that led to her show's cancellation, but the maker of the insomnia drug quickly retorted that "racism is not a known side effect."

Hours after ABC axed her show for her offensive tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett - and quickly breaking a promise to stay off Twitter - the comedian was back on the social media platform.

She urged people not to defend her and said of her Jarrett tweet that she was "ambien tweeting" at 2 a.m.

That led to the response on Twitter by the drug maker Sanofi.

