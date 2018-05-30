Warriors await word on top defender Iguodala as LeBron looms

By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Sports Writer
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - The Golden State Warriors could be without one of their top defenders when they open the NBA Finals against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Andre Iguodala's status for Game 1 on Thursday night is a question as he recovers from a bone bruise in his left knee. Iguodala missed the final four games of the Western Conference finals against Houston, the latest bit of uncertainty plaguing the defending champions this postseason.
Golden State coach Steve Kerr says the 2015 Finals MVP will return once he can run without pain. The Warriors could use him against King James, who is making his eighth straight Finals appearance and fourth consecutive against the Warriors.
Cleveland's Kevin Love is in the concussion protocol and may not be ready for Game 1, either.
