Police: 7 men arrested for groping girls at CA water park

ROSEVILLE, CA (KTXL/CNN) – Police in California say several men, who were all from out of town, conspired to inappropriately touch underage girls wearing swimsuits at a water park.

The seven suspects, all adult males who ranged in age from 18 to 38, were arrested Monday on suspicion of committing lewd and lascivious acts on children under 14 years of age.

They were also booked for conspiracy.

Police say the suspects knew each other and were working together to grope young girls in their swimsuits at the Golfland Sunsplash water park in Roseville, CA.

"These gentlemen who were arrested worked in a coordinated fashion to try and circle around one of the young victims and then inappropriately touch them,” said Rob Baquera with Roseville Police.

Police commended the girls for thinking on their feet and helping lead water park security to the suspects.

"These young ladies who were victimized had a great, fast-acting thought to report it to security,” Baquera said.

One alert 11-year-old told her father she saw several individuals that were giving her “the creeps.” The father believes they were some of the men arrested Monday.

"She said they were moving in closer to her. They were looking at her weird and smiling," he said.

The 11-year-old isn’t a victim, but her father says he’s proud of her for telling him about the situation.

Several teenage girls say they have 911 programmed into their phones, ready to use if that happened to them. They say they’d also immediately get help from security.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

