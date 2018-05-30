Search underway for missing 71-year-old bicyclist

A search is underway this morning for a 71-year-old Warren County woman who went missing Tuesday while riding her bicycle.

Carolyn Moore, 71 was last seen riding a green Trek bike Tuesday afternoon after she left her Hamilton Township home and headed for the Little Miami bike Trail, police said.

She is described as 5'4 and 150 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and dark Capri pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Warren County dispatchers: 513-925-2525.

SHARE: Critical missing adult! Carolyn Moore, 71 went missing Tuesday afternoon in Warren County while on a bike ride. We're following the latest on @FOX19 Now. pic.twitter.com/5FEQDX5ppI — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) May 30, 2018

