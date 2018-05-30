Search underway for missing 71-year-old bicyclist - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Search underway for missing 71-year-old bicyclist

By Robert Guaderrama, Reporter
Connect
By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Carolyn Moore (Provided by Hamilton Township police) Carolyn Moore (Provided by Hamilton Township police)
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

A search is underway this morning for a 71-year-old Warren County woman who went missing Tuesday while riding her bicycle.

Carolyn Moore, 71 was last seen riding a green Trek bike Tuesday afternoon after she left her Hamilton Township home and headed for the Little Miami bike Trail, police said.

She is described as 5'4 and 150 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and dark Capri pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Warren County dispatchers: 513-925-2525.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.








 

Powered by Frankly