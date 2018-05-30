Hamilton teacher, coach accused of sex crime involving student to be sentenced this summer

Court records show a Hamilton teacher and coach accused of a sex charge involving a student has been convicted of a crime and will be sentenced this summer.

Hilary Dattilo was charged in January with felony charges of sexual battery and misdemeanor ones of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to her indictment.

Butler County prosecutors allege the offenses occurred back on Nov. 1, 2017, when Dattilo was the assistant coach for varsity girls volleyball and head coach for the junior varsity team, according to Hamilton police.

Her jury trial was scheduled to begin earlier this month, on May 20, court record show.

But on Tuesday, the docket was updated to show the case is now considered “closed” and Dattilo is scheduled to appear at a July 3 sentencing before Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Noah Powers.

It is not immediately clear this morning which charge she has been convicted of, or if it’s a lesser one as part of a plea deal.

Dattilo has pleaded not guilty and remains free after posting 10 percent of a $5,000 bond, according to the Butler County Jail.

She was charged after the student’s mother went to school officials with concerns about an alleged sexual encounter off campus between Aug. 3-Dec. 8 and the school contacted Hamilton police, prosecutors have said.

Hamilton school officials said earlier this year Dattilo was put on unpaid administrative leave and the board was scheduled to vote on her possible job termination. Dattilo also was ordered to stay away from school properties and events and not to have contact with students.

Her current employment status was not immediately clear Wednesday morning.

We are checking with Hamilton school officials and Butler County prosecutors to get more on this story.