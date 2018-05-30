Man fatally shot in East Price Hill - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Man fatally shot in East Price Hill

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Cincinnati police investigate a fatal shooting on Chateau Avenue in East Price Hill (FOX19 NOW)
EAST PRICE HILL (FOX19) -

A man was fatally shot in East Price Hill overnight, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Chateau Avenue about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, the night chief said.

A man in his 50s was found shot in the chest, he said.

Firefighters were unable to revive the victim, and he was pronounced dead shortly after, according to police.

No arrests were announced, and suspect information was not available.

