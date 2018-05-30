Luxury brand Balenciaga is selling a $1,290 shirt that you just won't believe

Why wear just one shirt when you can wear two at the same time? (Source: balenciaga.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Why wear just one shirt when you can wear two at the same time? The T-shirt-shirt from luxury brand Balenciaga is a long sleeve button-up shirt attached to a t-shirt.

The price tag? $1,290. No, that's not a typo.

You can wear the short-sleeved shirt with the long-sleeved shirt draped in front. Or turn it around and wear the long-sleeved shirt as a cape.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

It's a lot of look, to be sure.

Balenciaga also offers on its website $2,800 pantshoes, which is a legging/boot combo, and platform Croc-like shoes for $850.

But hey, at least you get free shipping.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.