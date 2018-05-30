Baby girl dies after mother allegedly hits her, boyfriend with car

Police say the parents had gotten into an argument, leading the boyfriend to get out of the car with the baby before the alleged attack. (Source: Ontario Police Dept./Twitter)

ONTARIO, CA (RNN) – A California mother faces several charges, including manslaughter, after police say she hit her boyfriend and their 7-month-old daughter with a car, resulting in the infant’s death.

Police in Ontario, CA, say they responded to a domestic dispute call Monday night after 19-year-old Sarah Gomez, her 21-year-old boyfriend and their baby returned home from a family gathering.

While the family was driving home, Gomez and her boyfriend got into an argument, which led the 21-year-old, who was holding the baby, to get out of the car, according to police.

The mother then allegedly struck the two, who were on the family's driveway, with the vehicle.

Police say all three were transported to the hospital by a family member. However, the baby did not survive her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The boyfriend received non-life-threatening abrasions, according to KABC.

Investigators believe the 7-month-old’s parents had been drinking at the family gathering, KABC reports.

Gomez is charged with driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury or death, vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and child cruelty producing great bodily injury or death.

She was transported to the West Valley Detention Center, where her bail was set at $100,000, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

