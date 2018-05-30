16-year-old charged with murder in 'ongoing neighborhood fight,' Middletown PD say

A memorial for Joseph Davis has been set up at the site of the shooting. (FOX19 NOW)

A 16-year-old is charged with murder after a neighborhood fight led to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy Tuesday night

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the neck at Garfield Street and Woodlawn Avenue about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, said Major Scott Reeves.

The victim, Joseph Davis, was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound and taken to Atrium Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to Reeves.

Police said the shooting was part of a conflict between two groups of young men in the neighborhood.

The 16-year-old was arrested and charged with murder and participating in a criminal gang.

"The Middletown Division of Police is committed to bringing this ongoing neighborhood fight to an end before anyone else gets hurt," police wrote on Facebook Wednesday.

Joseph’s mother, Quartura Davis, told police she brought her nine children to Middletown in hopes of a better life, but said unfortunately her sons couldn’t change their life styles.

The investigation is ongoing and police said more arrests are expected to be made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Hughes at 513-425-7733 or Det. Winters at 513-425-7786.

