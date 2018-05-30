Middletown shooting under investigation

Middletown police are investigating after a 14-year-old was shot and wounded overnight, fire officials confirmed early Wednesday.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the neck at Garfield Street and Woodlawn Avenue about 12:30 a.m., they said.

Fire officials said they took the teen to Atrium Medical Center.

Further details were not released until police administrators arrive for work sometime after 8 a.m., police and fire officials said.

