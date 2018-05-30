Multiple people injured in explosion at UPS in Lexington - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Multiple people injured in explosion at UPS in Lexington

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
The explosion was reported at 7:31 a.m. Wednesday at the facility on Blue Sky Parkway. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The explosion was reported at 7:31 a.m. Wednesday at the facility on Blue Sky Parkway. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) – Multiple people were injured in an explosion at a UPS facility in Lexington.

The explosion was reported at 7:31 a.m. Wednesday at the facility on Blue Sky Parkway.

Lexington Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Wells said a tractor-trailer with a settling tank, which is used for welding, exploded inside of the building.

A total of eight people were taken to an area hospital. Wells said most of the injuries appeared to be minor burns and concussions. He said all of the patients were alert when they left the facility.

The building was damaged in the explosion.

Wells said the explosion appears to be accidental, but the investigation is ongoing.

