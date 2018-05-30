Large explosion reported in Kentucky city

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky's second-largest city say they're responding to a large explosion.
News outlets report that a business in Lexington has been damaged by the Wednesday morning explosion. The reports say that the back of a building appears to have been damaged.
Businesses near the site on Blue Sky Parkway reported a loud explosion shortly before 8 a.m. EDT. The blast was felt inside other buildings.
Lexington police urged people to avoid the Blue Sky Parkway area.
No other details were immediately available.
