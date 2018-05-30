The Latest: Group to help with Kentucky's Medicaid changes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Latest on a partnership to implement Kentucky's Medicaid work requirements (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

A nonpartisan health foundation has partnered with Gov. Matt Bevin's administration to help implement the state's new work requirements for its Medicaid program.

The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky says it will work with the governor's office to help Kentuckians maintain their health coverage. Starting in July, Kentucky will begin requiring some Medicaid recipients to work or do community service in order to keep their coverage.

Foundation President Ben Chandler said his organization will provide work and volunteer opportunities to help people meet the new requirements. He also said they would help some people pay their monthly premiums.

Bevin said the partnership is vital to the success of the program.

1:40 a.m.

Kentucky will partner with a nonpartisan health foundation to help implement the state's Medicaid waiver.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and other state officials have scheduled a news conference for Wednesday to announce the partnership with the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.

Kentucky is one of 32 states to expand its Medicaid program under former President Barack Obama's health care law. In January, President Donald Trump's administration gave Kentucky permission to make changes to the state's Medicaid program. Those changes include charging monthly premiums and requiring some recipients to get a job or do volunteer work to qualify for coverage.

The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky opened in 2001 and has spent $27 million in health policy research. Its president and CEO is former Democratic U.S. Rep. Ben Chandler.

