Ambien maker tweets back at Roseanne Barr 'racism is not a side effect'

(RNN) – The pharmaceutical company that makes Ambien said on Twitter that “racism is not a known side effect” of the drug after Roseanne Barr blamed the sleep aid on her racist tweets.

People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world. While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication. — Sanofi US (@SanofiUS) May 30, 2018

Sanofi US addressed the issue after Barr wrote on Twitter: “guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn't but...don't defend it please. ty"

Barr has since deleted the tweet.

On Tuesday, ABC canceled the comedienne’s top-rated television show after she wrote on Twitter that former White House adviser Valery Jarret was the child of the Muslim Brotherhood and the movie “Planet of the Apes.”

Barr also attacked her co-stars who expressed disappointment in her statements, including Michael Fishman, who players her son, and Sara Gilbert, who plays her daughter.

i created the platform for that inclusivity and you know https://t.co/hViHPX2ZUb. You throw me under the bus. nice! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Ambien’s side effects can include itching, hives, tingling in your mouth or throat, anxiety, depression, daytime drowsiness, dysphoria, fainting and many more listed here.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.