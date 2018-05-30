Ambien maker tweets back at Roseanne Barr 'racism is not a side - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Ambien maker tweets back at Roseanne Barr 'racism is not a side effect'

(RNN) – The pharmaceutical company that makes Ambien said on Twitter that “racism is not a known side effect” of the drug after Roseanne Barr blamed the sleep aid on her racist tweets.

Sanofi US addressed the issue after Barr wrote on Twitter: “guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn't but...don't defend it please. ty"

Barr has since deleted the tweet.

On Tuesday, ABC canceled the comedienne’s top-rated television show after she wrote on Twitter that former White House adviser Valery Jarret was the child of the Muslim Brotherhood and the movie “Planet of the Apes.”

Barr also attacked her co-stars who expressed disappointment in her statements, including Michael Fishman, who players her son, and Sara Gilbert, who plays her daughter.

Ambien’s side effects can include itching, hives, tingling in your mouth or throat, anxiety, depression, daytime drowsiness, dysphoria, fainting and many more listed here.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly