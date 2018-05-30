Fishing line across rural road nearly rips motorcyclist off his ride

The fishing line nearly ripped Alex Teston off his motorcycle and sliced across his throat. (Source KOMO/CNN)

GRAHAM, WA (KOMO/CNN) – Alex Teston never saw it coming.

The motorcyclist was tooling along a rural Washington road when he felt something tear across his neck, pulling him backward.

“All of a sudden my neck is jerked back and I grip my handlebar to not fall off my bike,” Teston said.

He was left with a long scratch across his throat.

Teston wasn’t sure what had happened until a buddy pieced it together for him.

His friend said he drove his truck through fishing line stretched across the road over the weekend.

Deputies checked out the scene after Teston filed a report. Sure enough, they found fishing line tied to a pole along the side of the road.

Alex escaped with just that cut on his neck after driving through fishing line that was apparently strung across a Graham road. @PierceSheriff deputy found the line attached to a pole today. They're investigating. #komonews pic.twitter.com/UKDw68zuNa — Gabe Cohen (@GabeCohenKOMO) May 29, 2018

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department has opened an investigation, but doesn't have any leads right now.

“I think it was kids trying to play a prank but obviously don't know the resulting consequences of their actions,” he said. “I could have been decapitated.”

And he’s worried that the next rider might not escape with just a scrape.

“It's OK to have fun, but don't have fun with someone else's life being the expense.”

Copyright 2018 KOMO via CNN. All rights reserved.