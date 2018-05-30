McConnell: Premature to talk of Trump winning Nobel Prize

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Senate's top leader says it's "premature" to tout President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize in pursuing a peace deal with North Korea.
But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell chuckled as he mentioned the "chagrin" it would cause the Nobel committee to award Trump the world's most coveted diplomatic prize.
The Republican senator made the comments this week to WHAS-AM in his home state of Kentucky.
U.S. and North Korean officials are continuing talks aimed at salvaging a summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. McConnell says the U.S. should always be "skeptical" when dealing with North Korea, but says it's good that Trump and Kim could meet.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
Memorial Day marked the unofficial start of summer and also signaled the beginning of a risky time for drivers out on the roads.Full Story >
Memorial Day marked the unofficial start of summer and also signaled the beginning of a risky time for drivers out on the roads.Full Story >
A search is underway this morning for a Warren County woman who went missing Tuesday while riding her bicycle.Full Story >
A search is underway this morning for a Warren County woman who went missing Tuesday while riding her bicycle.Full Story >
The Valedictorian of Holy Cross High School says the Diocese of Covington didn't allow him to give his graduation speech.Full Story >
The Valedictorian of Holy Cross High School says the Diocese of Covington didn't allow him to give his graduation speech.Full Story >
Court records show a Hamilton teacher and coach accused of a sex charge involving a student has been convicted of a crime and will be sentenced this summer.Full Story >
Court records show a Hamilton teacher and coach accused of a sex charge involving a student has been convicted of a crime and will be sentenced this summer.Full Story >