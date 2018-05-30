Valedictorian banned from delivering 'political' graduation speech

The fishing line was stretched across a rural stretch of road, and Alex Teston wasn't the first to run through it.Full Story >
The fishing line was stretched across a rural stretch of road, and Alex Teston wasn't the first to run through it.Full Story >
Sanofi, the maker of Ambien, fired back at Roseanne Barr who blamed her racist tweeting on taking Ambien.Full Story >
Sanofi, the maker of Ambien, fired back at Roseanne Barr who blamed her racist tweeting on taking Ambien.Full Story >
A four-year-old girl was killed after a shooting Tuesday night in LaPlace. The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about shots fired in the 100 block of Joe Parquet Circle.Full Story >
A four-year-old girl was killed after a shooting Tuesday night in LaPlace. The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about shots fired in the 100 block of Joe Parquet Circle.Full Story >
The mother told deputies she was walking to her mailbox carrying her 1-year-old daughter when a man in a gold and tan SUV pulled up and jumped out of the vehicle. The woman said the man then hit her twice, took her baby and drove away.Full Story >
The mother told deputies she was walking to her mailbox carrying her 1-year-old daughter when a man in a gold and tan SUV pulled up and jumped out of the vehicle. The woman said the man then hit her twice, took her baby and drove away.Full Story >
A Wisconsin woman says changing her diet helped her win her battle against breast cancer. Now, researchers at Harvard University want to know more about that diet.Full Story >
A Wisconsin woman says changing her diet helped her win her battle against breast cancer. Now, researchers at Harvard University want to know more about that diet.Full Story >