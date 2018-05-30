WATCH: Kindergarten kids start each day with a handshake (and sometimes a hug)

The morning routine teaches kids social skills, but also how to be friends. (Source: Pixabay)

KEENE, TX (RNN) – It’s a good way to start the day – a friendly smile and a firm handshake.

Ashley Taylor’s Kindergarten kids take turns every day being the class greeter.

A video posted to her Facebook page shows the morning routine as her students file into class at Keene Elementary School, south of Fort Worth. Everyone gets a "hello" and a handshake. Some get hugs and a bit of chitchat.

"When I see the direction the world is heading, it reminds me what I am doing WILL make a difference!" Taylor said in the caption to her Facebook post.

The masses appear to agree. The video has more than 20,000 views and hundreds of shares.

The 18-year teaching veteran said having her kids greet each other is good for their social skills, but impacts their real-life too.

"The school shootings have been a real eye-opener," Taylor said in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "Maybe if some of those kids had felt like someone was on their side, things would have happened differently."

Mostly, Taylor said, it’s important for her “littles” to know that they’re accepted and have friends.

"Sadly, lots of kids (of all ages) come to school looking for that positive interaction that they may not have experienced at home," Taylor said. "Life can be hard for kids but it shouldn’t be at school!"

