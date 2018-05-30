AAA: '100 Deadliest Days' has begun for summer travel

The fishing line was stretched across a rural stretch of road, and Alex Teston wasn't the first to run through it.Full Story >
The mother who initially told deputies her baby was abducted Tuesday, before the 11-month-old's body was found, is facing new charges in connection to the little girl's death.Full Story >
Sanofi, the maker of Ambien, fired back at Roseanne Barr who blamed her racist tweeting on taking Ambien.Full Story >
A Wisconsin woman says changing her diet helped her win her battle against breast cancer. Now, researchers at Harvard University want to know more about that diet.Full Story >
Kay Weston posted on Facebook that she was eating at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lake Charles, Louisiana, when another customer received a receipt with a derogatory remark. "For Homeless F***! Let sit and get gross," was written across the top of the receipt, according to a photo she posted. "I LOVE YOU" is also hand-written on the receipt. WARNING: Graphic Language. Click HERE to see Weston's post. Buffalo Wild Wings is giving the customer free wings for a year,...Full Story >
