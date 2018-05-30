AAA: '100 Deadliest Days' has begun for summer travel

Memorial Day marked the unofficial start of summer and also signaled the beginning of a risky time for drivers out on the roads.

"100 Deadliest Days" runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day, according to AAA. More than 1,050 people were killed in crashes involving a teen driver in 2016 during the period.

That is an average of 10 people per day – a 14 percent increase compared to the rest of the year, according to data analyzed by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

AAA stresses the importance of preparing and educating inexperienced teen drivers for some of the most dangerous driving days of the year.

Mariemont sophomore Lucas Wilner said when it comes to safe driving he gets it.

"The sense of you have to be safe or you'll get the punishment of your parents for not following the rules," he said.

His teacher, Terry Thomas, hopes most of her students will be like Wilner and realize the dangers of driving.

"Cell phones, makeup, food it's all a distraction and that's the number one risk factor," she said.

As school lets out for summer, teachers like Thomas are sounding the alarm to their students.

"As the kids leave for exams, I just told the last class, 'remember what we talked about,' there's a question on the exam about risk factors, and I said, 'just think about those things.'"

Some of the biggest dangers to teen drivers involve speed and nighttime driving.

