Police seek suspects responsible for jewelry theft in Liberty Ce - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police seek suspects responsible for jewelry theft in Liberty Center

Posted by Kim Schupp, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Butler County Sheriff's Office Butler County Sheriff's Office
Butler County Sheriff's Office Butler County Sheriff's Office
BUTLER COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

The Butler County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects who stole several rings from a store in Liberty Center on Tuesday evening.

According to police, two black men entered Hannoush Jewelers around 9 p.m. and broke a glass case containing diamond rings.

One suspect took the rings and placed them into what appeared to be a Louis Vuitton style bag, police said.

The suspects fled in a dark grey Chevy Malibu or Impala.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joe Nerlinger at 513-759-7344.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly