Police seek suspects responsible for jewelry theft in Liberty Center

The Butler County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects who stole several rings from a store in Liberty Center on Tuesday evening.

According to police, two black men entered Hannoush Jewelers around 9 p.m. and broke a glass case containing diamond rings.

One suspect took the rings and placed them into what appeared to be a Louis Vuitton style bag, police said.

The suspects fled in a dark grey Chevy Malibu or Impala.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joe Nerlinger at 513-759-7344.

