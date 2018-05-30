Police: Active shooter call turns out to be thief armed with hammer at Kenwood mall

Police are searching for a man they say tried to rob a Kenwood mall jewelry store with a hammer (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

Police are searching for a man they say tried to rob a Kenwood mall jewelry store with a hammer (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office thought they were investigating a call about an active shooter situation, but instead found an attempted jewelry theft.

Deputies say they were dispatched to the Kenwood Towne Center on Montgomery Road for an active shooter. Once on the scene, officers found no evidence of a shooting.

Instead, a suspect attempted to smash the jewelry display with a hammer at Stafford Jewelers, deputies say. They say the suspect was unsuccessful and left.

No injuries were reported and no jewelry was taken.

The suspect is described as being a man in his 30s wearing all black.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office.

A separate jewelry theft happened at the Liberty Center Tuesday night in Butler County. The suspect in that case got away with several rings, police say.

MORE: Police seek suspects responsible for jewelry theft in Liberty Center

It's unclear if the two cases are related.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.