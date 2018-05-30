George Zimmerman skips hearing on stalking charges

George Zimmerman was acquitted of second-degree murder for the 2012 killing of Trayvon Martin. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP, Pool)

SANFORD, FL (WKMG/CNN) – George Zimmerman was a no-show at his Wednesday court hearing on stalking charges.

Zimmerman is accused of sending threats to a private investigator working on Jay-Z's documentary about Trayvon Martin.

The investigator said he received dozens of threatening calls, text messages and emails from Zimmerman.

Earlier this month, Zimmerman filed a written plea of not guilty and waived his court appearance. The next hearing is scheduled for June 27.

Zimmerman was acquitted in 2013 of second-degree murder in the killing of Martin, a 17-year-old African-American.

The case started a national conversation about race and created the Black Lives Matter movement.

