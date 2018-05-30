2 injured as massive crane falls onto homes in FL

The crane fell in Lauderhill, outside Fort Lauderdale. (Source: WSVN/CNN)

(RNN) - A huge crane fell onto multiple homes in South Florida on Wednesday, damaging the houses and injuring two people.

The accident happened in Lauderhill, just west of Fort Lauderdale.

Lauderhill Fire and Rescue posted pictures from the scene, where the crane collapsed just before 4 p.m.

WSVN in Miami reported a person in one of the homes was injured. The crane operator was also hurt.

Citing fire officials, the station said a crew was erecting a power and light pole when the crane toppled. It wasn't clear what exactly caused it to tip.

The crane heavily damaged two homes. It appeared to fall into a side yard of a third.

The roof of one home appeared to have a major hole where the crane fell onto it, while a back portion of the home next door collapsed into rubble.

This is the man @LauderhillFDPIO says was inside one of the homes when the crane collapsed in #Lauderhill. Continuing to gather info for @CBSMiami at 6. pic.twitter.com/jJzUxtGRBJ — Oralia Ortega (@oraliaortega) May 30, 2018

