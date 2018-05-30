Police searching for missing man last seen in Price Hill area

Cincinnati police are asking the public's help in the search for a man who was last seen on Friday.

Police said 43-year-old Roy Haynes was last seen on May 25 in the Price Hill area.

He's described as 5'10", 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black basketball shorts, a green and black baseball cap, a white T-shirt and grey New Balance gym shoes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police dispatch at 513-765-1212.

