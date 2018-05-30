Doughnut or donut? Who cares - find out where to get one free on National Doughnut Day

There are plenty of free doughnuts for the taking if you know where to go on Friday. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) – Have you made your plans yet? National Doughnut Day is Friday.

It’s known as a high hole-a-day in some places.

There are plenty of free doughnuts for the taking if you know where to go.

Local shops are creating amazing gourmet doughnuts and are the trendsetters in the industry. Check with them to see what their plans are.

But if you don't have a favorite local shop, the national and large regional chains are rolling out their specials:

Dunkin’ Donuts - Buy something to drink and get a free classic doughnut.

Krispy Kreme - One free doughnut of your choice. You don’t need to buy anything.

Duck Donuts - Get a free classic doughnut! The offer includes bare, cinnamon sugar, or powdered sugar donuts. No purchase necessary.

Tim Hortons – Nothing free, but the famous doughnut and coffee shop is rolling out a limited-edition Honey Dip Donut Breakfast Sandwich, complete with a doughnut bun, eggs, sausage patty and American cheese.

Walmart - The retailer is giving away free doughnuts to customers on Friday. By the end of the day, they expect to dole out 1.2 million of them.

And, in case you thought National Doughnut Day was just the work of some marketing department, it has a much more noble beginning. It was created in 1938 to honor The Salvation Army “Donut Lassies” who served doughnuts to soldiers near the frontlines during World War I.

