Reds pitcher Homer Bailey sent to bullpen 12 starts into season

Homer Bailey, the second-highest paid player on the Reds roster, has been sent to the bullpen for the first time in his major league career.

Reds interim manager Jim Riggleman announced the move Wednesday.

Bailey has posted a 6.68 ERA through 12 starts this season. He declined to speak with media in Arizona about the demotion.

Luis Castillo will start Sunday in San Diego in Bailey’s place, but the Reds still need to fill out a fifth spot in the rotation. There is good a chance Anthony DeSclafani will return from the disabled list and fill that spot in the rotation next week.

Bailey is still owed $14 million of this season’s massive $21 million salary. He’s owed $23 million in 2019 and a $5 million buyout in 2020 if the Reds decide to move on with the club option.

