Hamilton County closes diving boards at local pools, Coney Island

The Hamilton County Public Health Department says it has closed diving boards at three local pools over concerns of safety.

The diving boards are at Sunlite Pool at Coney Island, Oak Hills Swim and Racquet Club in Western Hills, and Shademoore Park in Newtown.

Officials say at each site, the issue is the ratio of diving board height to pool depth. FOX19 is told the closures aren't necessarily permanent.

"Potentially lower the board, just slightly, to ensure they have the proper depth for a lower board -- so in the case of a 10 ft. board, or a three-meter board, they can make it a 9 ft. board, potentially, which would then bring them into compliance," said Greg Kesterman, with the Hamilton County Public Health Department.

The closures are the result of changing guidelines from the Ohio Department of Health.

