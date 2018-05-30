Indiana State Police conducting death investigation in Lawrenceb - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Indiana State Police conducting death investigation in Lawrenceburg

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Raycom Media/file Raycom Media/file
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN (FOX19) -

Indiana State Police are conducting a death investigation in Lawrenceburg.

The scene is on High Ridge Court in the Hidden Valley neighborhood.

A neighbor tells FOX19 they saw police out there earlier this week.

FOX19 will update this story.

