Deputies: Man made false claim of shooter at Disney World for school project

Dillion Burch, the 22-year-old man accused of causing a scare at Disney World's Contemporary Resort by falsely reporting an active shooter, pleaded no contest and got 3 days in jail. (Source: WKMG via CNN)

ORLANDO, FL (WKMG/CNN) – A young man who incited chaos at Walt Disney World early Monday by making false claims of an active shooter said he was motivated by a school project.

Dillion Burch pleaded no contest to disorderly intoxication and disturbing the peace at Disney's iconic Contemporary Resort during a court appearance Tuesday.

A judge adjudicated Burch guilty of being intoxicated and running around the Contemporary, terrifying guests and workers by telling them the resort was on lockdown because of an active shooter on the property.

People panicked. Deputies raced to the resort.

Deputies said Burch ran into the bushes when they arrived; they said Burch had a beer in his backpack when they arrested him.

Burch reportedly told deputies he was working on a school project, which involved recording peoples' reactions when they discover an emergency is happening.

The judge sentenced him to three days in jail.

