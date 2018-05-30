1 shot in OTR; nearby streets, streetcar shut down - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

1 shot in OTR; nearby streets, streetcar shut down

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
(File photo) (File photo)
Over-the-Rhine -

There was a shooting Wednesday night in Over-The-Rhine.

It happened shortly before 10 p.m. Officials said one person was shot.

Green and Race streets, as well as the streetcar, were shut down after the incident.

FOX19 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly