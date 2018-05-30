1 shot in OTR; nearby streets, streetcar shut down

Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.Full Story >
A warning from the FBI..Reboot your router to stop Russian-Linked malware.Full Story >
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a Dickson woman has been charged in connection with the death of a Dickson County deputy on Wednesday morning.Full Story >
The fishing line was stretched across a rural stretch of road, and Alex Teston wasn't the first to run through it.Full Story >
The mother who initially told deputies her baby was abducted Tuesday, before the 11-month-old's body was found, is facing new charges in connection to the little girl's death.Full Story >
