Alberto's last gasp: Mudslides and flooding in Appalachia

By JEFFREY S. COLLINS
Associated Press
As the remnants of Subtropical Storm Alberto spin into the Great Lakes region, people hundreds of miles away in the U.S. Southeast are keeping a weary watch on dams and hillsides.
Alberto's rains caused floods and mudslides in the Appalachian mountains of the Carolinas.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says four dams are being closely watched by a state team of special engineers and so far the dams are holding up.
But Cooper went ahead and declared a state of emergency for his mountain counties, saying the forecast for the rest of the week calls for isolated heavy rain storms that could instantly cause flooding in areas already soaked by heavy rain in the past 15 days.
