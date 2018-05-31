Statue of inventor Thomas Edison unveiled in Oho hometown

MILAN, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio hometown of Thomas Edison now has two statues honoring the inventor.
A new statue sits in the town square of Milan (MY'-lan), where Edison spent the first seven years of his life.
It was made by Ohio sculptor Alan Cottrill and is similar to another Edison statue Cottrill created and is now displayed at the U.S. Capitol.
The new statue in Milan shows Edison holding a light bulb in one hand and a phonograph in the other.
The Sandusky Register reports a large crowd showed up for the unveiling on Monday.
There's a second statue of Edison in the town square that depicts him as a child with his mother.
Information from: Sandusky Register, http://www.sanduskyregister.com/cgi-bin/liveique.acgi$sch=frontpage?frontpage
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
There was a shooting Wednesday night in Over-The-Rhine.Full Story >
There was a shooting Wednesday night in Over-The-Rhine.Full Story >
Matt Miles, a certified chemist, says if something isn’t done soon more than 50,000 residents will be impacted.Full Story >
Matt Miles, a certified chemist, says if something isn’t done soon more than 50,000 residents will be impacted.Full Story >
An 11-year-old Monroe girl is marking another item off her bucket list as she continues to fight stage four cancer.Full Story >
An 11-year-old Monroe girl is marking another item off her bucket list as she continues to fight stage four cancer.Full Story >
Indiana State Police are conducting a death investigation in Lawrenceburg.Full Story >
Indiana State Police are conducting a death investigation in Lawrenceburg.Full Story >
Kimberly Billups and her husband went to visit their son's grave on Memorial Day, but when they got there the headstone was gone.Full Story >
Kimberly Billups and her husband went to visit their son's grave on Memorial Day, but when they got there the headstone was gone.Full Story >