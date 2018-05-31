Man accused of threatening to blow up government buildings

PATASKALA, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man has been arrested for threatening to blow up multiple government buildings.

Court documents show the 23-year-old Pataskala man told co-workers at a packaging company that he wanted to get bomb-making materials with the goal of blowing up a judge's home, a courthouse, a police station and buildings that housed the Internal Revenue Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The employees told human resources, who then contacted police.

The man was charged Wednesday with making a terroristic threat. He is being held in lieu of $150,000 bond.

Court records show the man told his co-workers he was angry at the government for how he was treated following his conviction of vehicular assault after a 2014 car crash.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.