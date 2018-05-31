Woman volunteers at children's hospital at 102

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - A 102-year-old volunteer at an Ohio children's hospital has no plans of slowing down.

WJW-TV reports Rose Carlson joined the Akron Children's Hospital when she was 95, and she plans on continuing for as long as she is able.

Carlson's daughter Linda says her mom has always volunteered, and she served organizations in the past such as Toys for Tots and the Salvation Army.

Rose Carlson said Wednesday that while she doesn't necessarily like the work, she comes to the hospital because she likes the people.

Carlson has four children, nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

She says her old age is unusual for her family, saying "I must have lived a good life."

Information from: WJW-TV, http://www.fox8.com

