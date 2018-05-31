Mother says 12-year-old in WI killed herself after years of bullying

The mother says classmates began calling her daughter “ugly” and “weird” after her father’s death of a drug overdose in 2016. (Source: Family photos/Snapchat/WISC/CNN)

JANESVILLE, WI (WISC/CNN) – A Wisconsin mother says her 12-year-old daughter’s school didn’t do enough to stop the bullying that she says led the girl to take her own life.

Rebecka Coughlin describes her 12-year-old daughter, Ellizabeth Jacobson, as “spunky” and “goofy.” She says she taught the girl to embrace her weird side.

But the kids at school weren’t so accepting, calling her “ugly” and “weird,” the girl’s mother says.

After years of alleged bullying, Ellizabeth killed herself Saturday.

Students started bullying the sixth-grader in 2016 after her dad died of a drug overdose, according to Coughlin.

"They were relentless: 'You should die like your dad died. Your dad died because he thought you were ugly. Your dad died because he didn't want to be around you anymore,'" Coughlin said.

Coughlin says both she and her mother talked to Franklin Middle School in Janesville, WI, about the bullying, but there wasn’t enough done.

"I want the kids to understand that their actions have consequences, and this is like the ultimate consequence for me because I still have to live with the pain of her being gone every day, and I miss my baby," Coughlin said.

In a statement, the Janesville School District said it can’t comment on specific cases, but school teachers, administrators and staff “would certainly investigate and take action if any bullying in school was reported and substantiated.”

The district also encouraged friends, family and other trusted adults need to help with anti-bullying efforts outside of school hours.

Coughlin hopes people learn from Ellizabeth’s death and begin treating everyone with kindness.

"You shouldn't be tearing anyone down anyway. It doesn't build you up. What builds you up is bringing other people up with you," Coughlin said.

The mother says it’s now her mission to make sure a tragedy like this doesn’t happen to others.

Copyright 2018 WISC, Snapchat, Family photos via CNN. All rights reserved.