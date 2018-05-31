Part of Hatfield-McCoy trails to reopen through $3.3M grant

HAMLIN, W.Va. (AP) - A portion of a trail system in West Virginia designed for off-road vehicles will reopen through a more than $3 million grant program.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported Tuesday the Hatfield-McCoy Trails' Ivy Branch system in Lincoln County could reopen next summer with a $3.3 million Abandoned Mine Lands pilot grant. The recently awarded grant makes $2.85 million available to the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority to buy three parcels of land totaling 2,600 contiguous acres (1,050 hectares) in Lincoln County near the Boone County border.

The Ivy Branch trails have been closed since October 2015. The authority had to vacate the property when its landowner sold it to another company.

Authority director Jeffrey Lusk says Ivy Branch was the fastest-growing system when it closed and the closest for riders from Ohio.

