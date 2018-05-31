Event to offer link to the past at Fort Boonesborough

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - People wondering if they have family ties to the pioneers who passed through or settled at Fort Boonesborough in Kentucky will have a way to do some checking.

An event dedicated to descendants of the settlers who lived at the fort in the late 1700s is planned for June 23 at Fort Boonesborough State Park.

Officials say the park will have information about some of the fort's earliest residents, contacts for early Kentucky cemetery locations and property records.

There will be museum exhibits of artifacts from the original fort site and authors on hand to sign books about the fort's early days. Another feature will be historical interpretations of the daily lives of those who came to Fort Boonesborough.

The event is open to the public and free with paid admission to the fort.

