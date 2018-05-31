Police: Male fatally shot in OTR homicide - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police: Male fatally shot in OTR homicide

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
By Michael Baldwin, Reporter
Cincinnati police investigate a homicide at Race and Green streets in Over-the-Rhine Wednesday night. (FOX19 NOW) Cincinnati police investigate a homicide at Race and Green streets in Over-the-Rhine Wednesday night. (FOX19 NOW)
OVER THE RHINE, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati police are investigating the city's latest homicide.

Officers responded to Green and Race streets for a report of a shooting about 10 p.m. Wednesday night, said Lt. Steve Saunders, police spokesman.

A male victim was taken to a hospital, police on scene said.

He died, according to Saunders who called the incident a homicide and said criminal investigators were on scene gathering evidence.

Further details were not immediately released overnight.

