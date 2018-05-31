Work to close Third Street ramp off SB I-71, Lytle Tunnel

The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison.Full Story >
The mother who initially told deputies her baby was abducted Tuesday, before the 11-month-old's body was found, is facing new charges in connection to the little girl's death.
Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.
Kay Weston posted on Facebook that she was eating at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lake Charles, Louisiana, when another customer received a receipt with a derogatory remark. "For Homeless F***! Let sit and get gross," was written across the top of the receipt, according to a photo she posted. "I LOVE YOU" is also hand-written on the receipt. Buffalo Wild Wings is giving the customer free wings for a year,
Crews are responding to a home in Watauga County Wednesday afternoon after a home collapsed due to flooding and mudslides. The mudslide happened around 6 p.m. in the 200 block of Pine Ridge Road in the Heavenly Mountain subdivision.
