Work to close Third Street ramp off SB I-71, Lytle Tunnel

By Robert Guaderrama, Reporter
Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
The Third Street ramp off southbound Interstate 71 will shut down Thursday night through 5 a.m. June 15 for work on the Lytle Tunnel. (FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama) The Third Street ramp off southbound Interstate 71 will shut down Thursday night through 5 a.m. June 15 for work on the Lytle Tunnel. (FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)
If you use the Third Street ramp off southbound Interstate 75 into Downtown, you'll need to find an alternate route for the next couple weeks.

Work on the Lytle Tunnel at I-71 is requiring some road closures starting Thursday night, state transportation officials say.

The ramp will shut down at 9 p.m. and remain closed through 5 a.m. on June 15, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

They recommend motorists detour off southbound I-71 onto Gilbert Avenue to to East Eighth Street to Sycamore Street to Third Street.

This weekend, the left two lanes of southbound I-71 will be blocked prior to and through the Lytle Tunnel. That closure will run from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday.

Detour off southbound I-71 to the westbound Norwood Lateral. From there, you can access southbound I-75 to get into downtown Cincinnati.

In Northern Kentucky, drivers can take southbound I-471 to westbound I-275 to I-71/75 to reach Downtown.

Arrow boards and signs will be in place to help drivers around the closures, according to ODOT.

