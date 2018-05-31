Original map of Pooh's Hundred Acre Wood up for auction

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). The original map of Winnie the Pooh's Hundred Acre Wood by E.H. Shepard is displayed at Sotheby's auction rooms in London, Thursday, May 31, 2018. The map, unseen for half a century is estimated at 100,000-150,000 UK pou...

LONDON (AP) - The original version of a map that entranced generations of children is up for auction at Sotheby's.

The auctioneer said Thursday that E.H. Shepard's map of the Hundred Acre Wood, home to Winnie-the Pooh, could fetch 150,000 pounds ($200,000) when it is sold in July.

Shepard's 1926 sketch features beloved characters including Pooh and Christopher Robin, and landmarks including "Bee Tree" and "Eeyore's Gloomy Place."

It was last sold in 1970 for 1,700 pounds.

Shepard's illustrations helped cement the popularity of A.A. Milne's "bear of very little brain" and his woodland friends. In 2014, an ink drawing of the characters playing the game poohsticks sold for 314,500 pounds, a record for a book illustration.

The map and four other Shepard Winnie-the-Pooh illustrations will be sold July 10 at Sotheby's London.

